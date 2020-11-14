Bilal Abbas Khan wishes to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

‘His understanding of cinema is amazing and I aspire to be part of films that comprise performance-driven characters and a powerful storyline’

‘Cheekh’ star Bilal Abbas Khan has been making quite the waves in India after starring in a web series and it seems like the actor has his eyes set even higher!

Talking to an Indian publication, Bilal Abbas said that he wishes to work with the man behind films like Omkara, Haider, and Sonchiriya, Vishal Bhardwaj. “I wish to be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. I have seen all his films like Omkara, Kaminey, Haider, and Maqbool,” said Bilal.

Bilal even shared the reason behind him choosing to become an actor. ‘I love watching movies and web series, be it Hollywood or Bollywood. I have seen a lot of Indian movies including the South Indian ones. They are the reason that I am an actor today,’ said the ‘Balaa’ star

“His understanding of cinema is amazing and I aspire to be part of films that comprise performance-driven characters and a powerful storyline. He is my all-time favourite,” he added.

Bilal Abbas last made headlines after his extraordinary act in ARY Digital’s Cheekh wherein he played a spoiled brat who not only rapes and kills a poor girl but then tortures her father, family and his own sister-in-law to stop them from pursuing the case.