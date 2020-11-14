PTI govt is ‘wall of sand’ which needs ‘one final push’: Maryam

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Friday that the ‘fake government’ of PTI is a ‘wall of sand that needs one final push’.

Addressing a public gathering at Grassy Ground in Mingora, she said that those who named the metro bus service of Lahore and Islamabad as ‘Jangla Bus Services’ have constructed the Rs 8 billion worth BRT project in Peshawar with a huge cost of Rs 124 billion. “Despite spending huge funds on the BRT, it is still incomplete. The buses of BRT seem as helpless as the selected prime minister,” she said.

Maryam said that the only solution to all the problems of the country is sending the selected government home and holding transparent and fair elections in the country. “We don’t want to clash with the state institutions but the institutions must not clash with the public too. In Gilgit Baltistan, they earlier decided to offer only two or three seats in the upcoming general elections but when they saw the huge number of people in our public meetings, they changed their decision and decided to give seven or eight seats to PML-N,” she said.

“I want to make it clear that if you try to rig the elections you will repent and if you do not rig you will also repent because PML-N will win the upcoming elections in Gilgit Baltistan,” she claimed, adding that the country is echoing with the narrative of Nawaz Sharif. She said it is the duty of everyone to join the narrative of Nawaz Sharif which is the narrative of Quaid-e-Azam and the narrative of strengthening the democracy.

Maryam said the incumbent government installed hidden cameras in her jail cell and washroom. “I want to tell them to install cameras in NAB offices so that the nation learns its reality,” she said. “The fake rulers do not know how to give respect to women and this is why they arrest a daughter in front of her father and then tell lies that they respect women. When they broke the door of my room in Karachi, they forgot the sanctity of a woman. I am the daughter of Pakistan. Do you want the daughter of the country to be disrespected in such a way?” she asked, adding that if she was the premier and someone had broken the door of a woman’s room, she would have resigned immediately.

She censured the statement of Federal Interior Minister Ejaz Shah regarding ANP and said that it has hurt the feelings of the families who extended sacrifices for the country. She said that the ‘fake rulers’ of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must learn about the public meeting from this huge gathering of people. “Those who conducted a government public meeting must see the sea of people here in the real public meeting,” she said.

Maryam said Nawaz Sharif is being punished because he eliminated inflation, load shedding and terrorism from the country. “Today, the fake government has destroyed the economy of the country, brought inflation, load shedding and pushed the public into darkness,” she said. “Where is that person who would repeatedly announce that the PTI government would throw 200 billion US dollars on the face of the IMF after Imran Khan would become prime minister,” she mocked.

Maryam said that the PTI government in KP has failed to establish a single forensic laboratory and the tests are sent to the forensic laboratories in Punjab when any incident happens in KP.

The PML-N leader thanked the people of Swat for coming in a huge number to welcome her which proved that Pashtuns know how to give respect to their daughters and sisters. She also expressed her grief over the sad demise of PHC Chief Justice Waqar Seth. “The country has lost a brave and a fair judge who will be remembered in the history,” she said.

Earlier Mian Nawaz Sharif also addressed the gathering through video link from London.