Guidelines being prepared to check abuse of power, corruption: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that guidelines are being prepared under a comprehensive strategy keeping in view various aspects of departmental action against various legal violations including abuse of power and corruption against police officers.

He said that in order to make the process of inquiries transparent and impartial in the light of the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, 18-point checklist / guidelines have been prepared initially and the purpose of these guidelines is to keep the inquiry reports free from all kinds of hurdle, so that the officers who have been charged cannot get relief from any forum. He directed the DIG IT to make the system of inquiries for departmental action more transparent and to make it fully computerized and in this regard modern software for computerization of checklists and inquiry reports should be developed.

Completely updated records of every departmental inquiry in each district, range and field formation should be kept in full detail and available at the click of a button when required. He further said that the concerned legal officer would be bound to certify after the inquiry report that the inquiry was conducted as per the checklist while the competent authority on the inquiry report would also issue its own after confirming that the inquiry was in accordance with the approved checklist

He issued these instructions while presiding over a high-level meeting held at the Central Police Office here on Friday. The meeting deliberated in detail on the 18-point checklist / guidelines initially prepared.

Giving instructions during the meeting, the IG Punjab said that we as an institution have to make the inquiries transparent and impartial and eliminate the impression that due to shortcomings in the inquiries, police officers and officials escape punishment and guidelines for this purpose.

The preparation and computerization of the list as well as full implementation and monitoring time is of great importance. He further said that after adding more points to the checklist, it should be completed and presented at the next meeting of the committee so that they can be improved. While making it comprehensive, it should be released digitally and manually throughout Punjab.