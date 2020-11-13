Remittances remain strong

The bulge in remittances could not have come at a better time for Pakistan. At $2.28 billion in October 2020 they registered a healthy 14 percent increase over the same period last year and remained above the $2 billion mark for the fifth consecutive month. This is very welcome news indeed and it seems that a number of factors have had to converge to make it possible. One, everybody has just been forced to use formal money transfer channels because everything else has had to be shut down because of the pandemic. The old practice of people carrying hard cash with them, especially when Gulf expatriates would come home for their annual holidays in the summer, is also no longer possible. So what has been very bad for the country and the world has turned out very nicely for the state bank’s reserves.

Two, the rupee has weakened and the deteriorating exchange rate works to the advantage of families that have to convert dollars, euros, dirhams, etc, into the local currency to go about their daily lives. That has encouraged people to send more money, especially in light of the construction package since a lot of people living outside the country are now more eager than ever to buy and build property here. Three, the need to get on the right side of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has also forced everybody to streamline the money transfer procedure. And four, which ought to be slightly worrying, a lot of Pakistanis have lost jobs across the world because of the pandemic and are probably sending their life savings ahead of packing up and coming themselves.

The last reason explains why the World Bank sees this healthy trend coming to an end in a couple of years. This is not one of those things that government policy in Pakistan can influence in any way. If people don’t have jobs outside the country anymore, how will they send any money home? And considering the economic and financial trauma caused by the coronavirus and the lockdowns that have come with it, it seems only natural that this music would come to an end sooner or later. It seems that time is approaching very fast so the government must use these additional funds very wisely. Already it is in a state where it has to borrow to even continue functioning as a state. Therefore any extra penny earned must be used very, very wisely. *