SCO: A could be tide-bringer

Since the ancient times alliance system had been into the international arena, perhaps because of the fact that it provides an assurance of firm support and commitment by the other. However, with much of the polarization in the realm of international politics, relations among states have also been revamped. In contemporary politics organizational structure hold more importance rather alliances. Moreover, states are much more comfortable in adhering to the annexures of organizational manifesto rather committing with other nation in an alliance paradox. Conceivably a conspicuous alliance narrows the field of actions for state, whereas in organizational structure the field remains open as there are not compulsions to be adhered to. NATO has an obligation that all states shall spend 2% of their GDP on defense expense which is not observed by many states.

Nonetheless, these organizations could be of great benefit if they are operated in full of their potential. One such organization is Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) who can be a tide bringer given the Asian Century at its hand. The initial robust transition from Shanghai Five to Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2001 with the inclusion of Uzbekistan was depicting that it would be robust in its working as well, but there are discrepancies which cannot be overlooked. The organization included two more strategically important states, India and Pakistan in 2017. This fact showed that the SCO is ready to develop, highly evaluating Asia and seeing the prospects for strengthening economic cooperation in this area. The inclusion of these two states created the basis for increasing the efficiency of organizing.

In 2021, the SCO will celebrate two decades of its existence. This will be a control line, on which it will be necessary to take stock of the organization’s work since its inception, identify the main shortcomings and chart a course for increasing the effectiveness of joint actions of the member countries. And the primary importance should remain for mutually beneficial cooperation and consistent economic integration throughout the SCO space.

Moreover, at present times 16 countries have a desire to become a member of the organization, positively assessing its integration activities in the political and economic fields. In this context, it is of particular importance that the SCO is not a military alliance aimed at protecting its member states from pseudo threats, but a structure aimed at strengthening mutual trust and good-neighborliness between the member states; promoting their effective cooperation in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural fields, as well as in education, energy, transport, tourism, environmental protection and others; joint provision and maintenance of peace, security and stability in the region; progress towards a democratic, just and rational new international political and economic order.

According to the organization’s charter, its members should not interfere in each other’s internal affairs. It is true that the SCO forum could be used to bring both Pakistan and India to an adjustable equation through diplomatic negotiations but it would be a hard nut to crack. Moreover in a swathe where nations interact, every other expects to look after their own interests rather invest time and resource for states marriage counseling.

One of the key issues in the implementation of the goals of the SCO is the situation in Afghanistan. Currently, this country has the status of an SCO observer state. The SCO is primarily interested in resolving the Afghan conflict in order to further consistently develop cooperation between the region’s efforts, in particular by modernizing transport and logistics routes. In this regard, CPEC acquires special relevance. And given the fact that almost all countries bordering Afghanistan are somehow connected with the SCO, this creates huge prospects for increasing trade, investment and joint business, including through the Business Council of the organization, which has the goal of expanding economic cooperation, establishing direct ties and dialogue between business and the financial community to facilitate the practical advancement of multilateral projects. ”

In general, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has the ability to fully implement its goals, but this can only be achieved through cooperation of all stakeholders, primarily by attracting business communities with government support. To do this, all member states of the organization must understand and reconsider relations through peaceful diplomatic negotiations.

The writer is a Research Fellow at the Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR)