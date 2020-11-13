Bundal Island attracts interest from international groups: PIDA

ISLAMABAD: Bundal Island has attracted unprecedented interest from International groups for master planning and environmental studies, said the Pakistan Islands Development Authority.

PIDA had invited firms via advertisement and gained the attention of international consultants; namely, Artelia Group UAE, Surbana Jurong and SMEC Singapore, Urban Scale & Nespak Malaysia, Meinhardt Singapore, Bridge Factor HR Wallingford UK, Royal Haskoning Netherlands, Dar Engineering UAE, Seattle Engineering, Allied Engineering, Arch Vision, Naqvi and Siddique, APUDG, GCG Development, APUDG and ECIL, said a press release issued by Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

PIDA will initiate the shortlisting process of these firms and after finalizing the list, the RFP will be issued in due course.