PM to announce ‘historical development package’ for Turbat

Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a ‘historical development package’ for Turbat.

This news was confirmed by Planning Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar. The prime minister will meet the notables of the Turbat, the minister notified.

آج تربت میں وزیراعظم انشاءاللہ بلوچستان کے پسماندہ اضلاع کے لئے تاریخی ترقیاتی پیکج کا اعلان کریں گے. یہ منصوبے کئ ماہ کی محنت سے تقریباً ایک درجن وفاقی وزارتوں کی مدد سے تیار کئے گئے ہیں. چڑھتا سورج ہے اپنا پاکستان…. آمین — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 13, 2020

Asad Umar also said that PM Imran Khan will be announcing a “historical development package” for Turbat. In a tweet, Umar said the projects were finalised after months of hard work by a dozen ministers.

The premier is scheduled to arrive in the city today where he will meeting notables of the area before announcing package for the southern region of the province.

PM Imran will also lay the foundation stone of the 200-bed Makran Teaching Hospital in Turbat. Moreover, he will be apprised of the progress of various projects in the region.

PM Imran Khan is accompanied by federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Murad Saeed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, and Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, and Member National Assembly Aamir Mahmood Kiani.