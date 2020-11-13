World Bank agrees to cooperate in provision of broadband services in far-flung areas of Pakistan

World Bank Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine called on Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque.

Federal Minister for IT & Telecom welcomed the World Bank Country Director in his office, and matters of mutual interests and related to Information and Communication Technology (ICT), digitalization and connectivity were discussed during the meeting. Federal Secretary Ministry of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

Talking to World Bank Country Director, Federal Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque said that under Digital Pakistan vision, provision of broadband services across the country is top priority of the Ministry of IT. He said The IT & IT enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services surged to US $379.251 million at a growth rate of 43.55% during the first three months (July-September) of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $264.187 million during the same period during FY 2019-20.

Officials said that the World Bank official was briefed on different connectivity projects taken under the Universal Service Fund (USF) and future line of action. Further, the ministry also gave a briefing on broadband projects and e-government projects. The World Bank official showed a keen interest in communication and telecom projects. The bank official assured of cooperation in IT and Telecom projects related to health and education.

He also urged the World Bank to do funding in different projects for the completion of the Digital Pakistan vision. The country director of World Bank lauded the performance of the Ministry of IT, and said that the World Bank was ready to cooperate regarding connectivity, provision of broadband services in far-flung areas, and in other areas.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui briefed the World Bank country director about the working and projects of the Ministry of IT and Telecom.