Indian actor Asif Basra found dead

Indian actor Asif Basra, who recently appeared in Amazon’s series Paatal Lok, was found dead at his private guest house in Himalchal Pradesh, Indian media reported.

No suicide note was found at the house, said the police official, adding that more information will be made public after an autopsy.

The police say that during the p level investigation it seems a clear cut case of suicide. But they have called in a forensic team and are probing the case from all the possible angles.

Fifty-three year old Basra, originally from Maharashtra’s Amravati, moved to Mumbai in 1989 to become an actor. He worked in several films, including Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Jab We Met, Krrish 3 and Black Friday.