Bill Gates acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Philanthropist Bill Gates had acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in managing the COVID-19 pandemic despite the current rise in cases.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates and spoke about Pakistan’s COVID-19 response and resumption of polio vaccination campaigns.

General Qamar said that it was a national cause and national effort. “We will call it a success when no child is affected in Pakistan. Credit goes to the grassroots workers including the mobile teams, Law Enforcement Agencies and health representatives.”

Both also discussed the safe start and efforts needed to effectively conduct polio campaigns in Covid environment.

Bill Gates conveyed his appreciation for the Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year through involvement of community leaders.