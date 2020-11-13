Demi Moore receives sweet tributes from daughters & Bruce Willis’ wife for her 58th birthday

Moore’s 58th birthday was celebrated in full force by every member of her family.

The actress’s three daughters — Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26 — all posted tributes to their mother on Instagram Wednesday, which included intimate photographs of their family as they were growing up.

Rumer posted “M A M A,” before adding, “Happy Birthday I feel so grateful I get to live this life with you. You are the most badass, goofy, silly, Scorpio warrior woman I know. I love you to the ?? Can’t wait to celebrate you today.”

In her own Instagram post, Scout wrote, “She is an iconic mother, iconic woman, iconic partner, iconic force of f–ing nature. And that’s because she is a real human being who is vulnerable and brave and has always been on a journey of self evolution.”

“She is powerful in her fierceness ( a la shaved head bad bitch on slide two shaking up the paradigm of the kind of roles women were allowed at that time) and in her softness (aka slide 1 holding her smol bebecito me) she pushes the boundaries and continues to, which is why so many people relate to her (myself very much included) she is a work in progress as WE ALL ARE!” Scout continued in the caption.

“And by allowing herself the space and dignity to grow she shows us all that it’s possible!” she wrote. “She is weird, she is sexy, she is hilarious, she is the queen of finding the absolute strangest shit on eBay, and luckily she is my mom. I consider myself especially lucky that she is one of my best friends in the entire planet. I love you mama.”

In Tallulah’s tribute, the youngest of Moore’s three daughters called her mom her “North Star.”

“My gosh damn favorite Scorpio mombshell is celebrating her 58th birthday !!” Tallulah wrote in the caption for a series of photos featuring Moore shared on Instagram. “this human miracle of endless particularity and warrior strength is forever my North Star. I like you and I love you, I can’t wait to see how devastatingly sexy you make 58 look. xoxo, Your #1 fan.”

Also wishing her a happy birthday was Emma Heming Willis, who shared a selfie of herself and husband Bruce Willis on her Instagram Stories holding Moore’s autobiography Inside Out.

“Happy Birthday @demimoore,” Heming Willis, 42, wrote. “We adore you!”

Moore and the Die Hard actor, 65, were married for 13 years before splitting in 2000. Earlier this year, the friendly exes quarantined with their three daughters in Hailey, Idaho, during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Bruce reunited with Emma and his younger daughters in May.

Moore shared a photo of herself blowing out the candles on a cake while on set of a project on Wednesday, writing, “Last night on set. My first birthday wishes, right at midnight Thank you to everyone for making me feel so special today!”

Moore’s birthday comes a month after the actress stunned in sexy lingerie and fishnets on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show on Amazon Prime Video.

The actress wowed as she lounged on a rotating bed wearing nothing more than a sexy lace bodysuit, fishnet stockings and a diamond choker alongside a group of other lingerie-clad models during the show.

Moore shared a short clip from the star-studded event on her Instagram feed which showed her twirling her head around while the other models sensually danced around her.