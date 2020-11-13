Denzel Washington ‘safe’ after firefighters respond to smoke call at his LA home

Sometimes Denzel Washington saves the day — and other times helpers come to his rescue. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the Oscar winner’s home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood on Wednesday night after a report of smoke, which was seen coming from the second floor of the mansion. Luckily, the source of the smoke was determined, no fire broke out and there were no injuries.

“There is no fire and everyone is OK and safe,” Washington’s publicist tells Yahoo Entertainment.

According to the LAFD, firefighters searched the walls of the 28,887-square-foot, four story mansion with thermal imaging cameras to determine the source of smoke. No concealed flames were found. The source of that smoke was determined to be one of several furnaces in the home that was recently serviced. The furnace was “taken safely off-line.”

The final report from firefighters confirmed, “There were no injuries, and all occupants have been allowed to return inside the residence” at about 10:30 p.m. However, it’s not immediately known if Washington was at the home at the time.

Washington and his wife, Pauletta, are parents to four adult children. However, their actor son, John David Washington, had moved back home during the pandemic, he has said, into his old bedroom.