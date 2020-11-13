Pakistan records highest single-day Covid-19 deaths in four months

Pakistan recorded its highest single-day coronavirus death toll in four months as the infection claimed 34 lives, according to the data issued by the National Command and Operations (NCOC) on Thursday.

The last time the country reported over 30 deaths was on July 24 when 35 people lost their lives. A total of 7,055 people have succumbed to the coronavirus in the nine months since the pandemic reached Pakistan.

The total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday were recorded at 22,088 as 1,808 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. Thirty-four corona patients, 33 of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died, according to the latest update issued by the NCOC. No Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Balochistan, while 189 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,856 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 36,686 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 11,146 in Sindh, 13,545 in Punjab, 3,303 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,879 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 482 in Balochistan, 345 in GB, and 986 in AJK.

Around 320,849 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 349,992 cases were detected so far, including AJK 5,041, Balochistan 16,226, GB 4,409, ICT 22,765, KP 41,258, Punjab 108,221 and Sindh 152,072.

About 7,055 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,704 Sindh among 13 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 2,438 in Punjab nine of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 1,302 in KP eight of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 248 in ICT among one of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 154 in Balochistan, 93 in GB and 116 in AJK two of them died in hospital on Wednesday. A total of 4,810,182 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 736 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,296 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.