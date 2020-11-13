Bangladesh extends school shutdown over second COVID-19 wave

Bangladesh is extending its closure of all schools and other educational institutions until Dec. 19 amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections during the winter, the education ministry said on Thursday. Experts say Bangladesh, with patchy healthcare facilities, could face another surge in infections, having so far confirmed 427,198 cases and 6,140 deaths from COVID-19. The government closed all schools and other educational institutions in the country on March 17. The closure has since been extended several times, with the last order stating that schools would remain shut until at least Nov. 15. “The decision has been taken considering the second wave… We can’t play with the lives of our children,” said a senior official of the education ministry, who declined to be named. The government however, has lifted most other restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Daily infections have shown a rising trend this month, with 1,845 new cases and 13 deaths reported on Thursday.