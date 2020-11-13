Kashf Foundation, Coca-Cola to train hundreds of women

Kashf Foundation, with support from The Coca-Cola Foundation, launched 6 state-of-the-art training facilities in Lahore and Faisalabad under a special program titled ‘recycling for women empowerment’ to provide skill based training to hundreds of deserving women belonging to low-income households.

This training will equip these women with the skills to make every day use sellable products such as pen holders, envelopes, lamps and bags using recyclable materials such as used plastic PET bottles, newspapers and other plastic materials, which they can later sell at their local market and get economically empowered by earning a decent livelihood for their families.

Highlighting the role and objectives of this program, Roshaneh Zafar, Managing Director at Kashf Foundation said, “The Recycling for Women Empowerment Program is a one of its kind initiative in the country. Not only will the program play an integral part in enhancing the skills of women micro-entrepreneurs to improve employment opportunities but also address the determinable impact of climate change on our country. The program will underscore the importance of empowering women to fight climate change ”

Talking about the importance of this initiative, Fahad Ashraf, General Manager and VP at The Coca-Cola Export Corporation for Pakistan and Afghanistan region said, “This initiative will not only help these deserving women to carve a niche for themselves in the local market by offering unique products, but also helps protect the environment by reducing material wastage which would otherwise pollute our lands and oceans. The Coca-Cola Company is leading the industry with a bold and ambitious goal: to help collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one we sell by 2030 – regardless of where it comes from. Coca-Cola is determined to playing its part in helping create a World Without Waste”.