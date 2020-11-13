Pakistan to expose Indian HR abuses in IIOJK at OIC FMs, Kashmir Group moots

As the 47th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled to meet in the last week of this month, Pakistan will expose India for its human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, besides its continued actions to fan Islamophobia. This year, the foreign ministers’ moot of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries will be hosted by the Republic of Niger on November 27-28. On the sidelines of the moot, Pakistan had also asked the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir for holding an emergency foreign ministerial meeting to discuss worsening situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), according to a senior government official. He said during the Contact Group meeting too, Pakistan would expose India, which was already being widely criticized by many world human rights organizations for its atrocities against the Muslims or the minorities, especially in the IIOJK. The official said Pakistan would apprise the world body that owing to its disputes with the neighbouring countries, India had been isolated.