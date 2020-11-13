Decisive actions required to control foot and mouth disease in animals

Strong national policy is the need of time to increase the Foot and Mouth vaccine production, said Secretary Livestock Punjab Capt (r) Saqib Zafar during a meeting held in Islamabad on the foot and mouth disease control in livestock.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Jahanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Islamabad, in which all the provincial secretaries, Director Generals and departmental officers participated. The purpose of the meeting was to review the required initiatives for a functional legal framework for formulating a comprehensive and long term strategy for Foot and Mouth Disease control.

The efforts of Livestock Punjab against Foot and Mouth disease were appreciated. The Chair decided to formulate of a committee to conclude on Animal Health Act and Disease Surveillance Program at national Level. Furthermore, it was decided that foot and mouth disease control program should also be implemented at the National level, after it is made and approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Secretary Livestock Punjab, Capt (R) Saqib Zafar at this moment appraised that the productive efficiency of Foot and mouth Disease Research Center Lahore will be enhanced and the Institution will be strengthened with the technical assistance of Peoples Republic of China. He stated that process of establishment of FMD free Zones in Cholistan will only be effective if we can enhance our vaccine production.

Meat and Milk export are areas of earning foreign reserves only when we become successful in controlling this contagious disease. The ultimate goal of these efforts will result in economic uplift of poor livestock breeders, concluded the Secretary. Additional Secretary (Technical), Director Poultry Research Institute, Additional Director FMDRC and Disease Investigation and Controlling Officer Rawalpindi also attended the meeting.