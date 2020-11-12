PML-N ready for talk with army, but not behind closed doors: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that her party is willing to hold talks with the military establishment, however, only under the condition that the PTI government is shown the door.

In an interview, Maryam revealed that members of the security establishment had reached out to “many people around me but nobody has directly contacted me”.

She, however, said the dialogue would be held within the structure defined by the Constitution in front of the people, not secretly, adding that talks could be held with every stakeholder. “The people are the biggest stakeholder in the country.”

He said that according to the constitution, it is the job of the elected government to respond to the public reaction. Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan and the government would have to go home to get the country out of the crisis. New transparent elections should be held and a representative government of the people should come. An alliance with the PTI would be tantamount to pardon them.