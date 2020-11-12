State Bank of Pakistan bans Zee5 payments

State Bank of Pakistan, on orders of Cabinet division, has banned payments to #Zee5 streaming platform.

A notice was issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, addressing all banks in the country. The notice declared that a letter from Cabinet Division of Pakistan has instructed to stop different modes of payments including credit cards for subscribing Indian content including Zee5 video-on-demand service.

The notice also urged banks to submit compliance status to PSD, SBP by November 13, 2020.

After this decision , credit cards can no longer be used to pay for subscription to the online video service Zee5.