Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, November 14, 2020

Coronavirus Updates

Strict security arrangements for PSL matches in Karachi

Web Desk

Strict security arrangements are being made for the Pakistan Super League playoffs matches in Karachi which will start from November 14.

According to the report, a huge area around the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) was cordoned off on Wednesday by the security forces for the practice match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans. A huge contingent of police and other law-enforcing agencies were deployed inside and outside the stadium.

According to the report, a huge area around the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) was cordoned off on Wednesday by the security forces for the practice match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans. A huge contingent of police and other law-enforcing agencies were deployed inside and outside the venue.

Submit a Comment