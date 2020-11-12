Court grants bail to PML-N leader in NAB office clash case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Imran Nazir in the case related to the violence at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore office during party’s vice president Maryam Nawaz’s arrival there in August.

Punjab Police had arrested Nazir last week for his alleged involvement in the clash in which many people, including some officials, were injured and around 50 men were rounded up after heavy police contingents and PML-N workers confronted each other shortly after Maryam’s arrival in a land acquisition investigation.

Chung police had booked some 300 PML-N workers, including Maryam and 187 other nominated people, for attacking law enforcers and NAB personnel and damaging the anti-graft watchdog’s building.

During the hearing on Thursday, ATC judge Arshad Hussain heard the petition of the PML-N leader and granted him bail after hearing arguments of defense and prosecution.

He was directed to submit surety bonds of Rs0.5 million.