Ban on indoor wedding ceremonies: IHC issues notice to NCOC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued notice to the NCOC on a petition against the ban on marriage in an indoor hall due to Corona.

The Islamabad High Court heard a petition filed by the NCOC seeking a ban on celebrations in wedding halls.

The petitioner’s lawyer took the position that the marquees are banned but the government itself is holding large rallies. The judge asked for an explanation over the government’s double standards regarding the marquees.

The court has taken a stand that the government should make a policy but not make ten thousand people unemployed. The court has sought a reply by November 18.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has given multiple warnings of a possible second wave of coronavirus, and in yesterday’s session has recommended enhancing restrictions for curbing the virus spread. After the session, immediate closure of cinemas, theaters and shrines was announced.

Earlier, NCOC announced a ban on indoor wedding ceremonies in marriage halls and marquees, and use of canopy tents in outdoor weddings. It was also made necessary for the wedding host to limit the number of guests to 1000, and ensure provision of masks, and sanitizers to guests and implement 6 feet social distancing during the function that would only be allowed to go on for a duration of 2 hours, ending at 10pm.