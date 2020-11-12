Maryam Nawaz claims cameras were installed in her jail cell and bathroom during NAB detention

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, in an interview on Wednesday, claimed that cameras were installed in her jail cell and bathroom during detention in NAB cases against her.

She stated that she has been to jail twice, and if the details of the horrific treatment she and other female inmates received during detention are revealed, “they” will not be able to find a place to hide their faces. Maryam Nawaz said, “I don’t want to hide behind these incidents at all. I’m struggling today, so I don’t want to show that I was affected; I don’t want to cry today that I have been abused.” She added that if her door room could be broken and if cameras can be installed inside her jail cell and bathroom, then no woman in Pakistan is safe.

The National Accountability Bureau, on July 6, 2018 sentenced Maryam Nawaz to seven years in jail on corruption charges in the Avenfield reference case. On July 13, She was arrested, along with her father, upon their arrival at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, as she returned to the country with the intention to file an appeal against the decision. The two PML-N senior most leaders were airlifted to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

Her bail plea was rejected, but she was later released after the IHC suspended the verdict against her father, husband and herself.

In August 2019, she was detained over Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption charges, when she reached the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore to see her father who was jailed for another corruption case.

In November 2019, Maryam Nawaz was released by the Lahore High Court on bail.

At present, she is campaigning for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in Gilgit-Baltistan for the upcoming November 15 polls.