Kashmore: Three men gang-raped a woman and her 4-year-old daughter for days

A man named Rafiq Malak and two others raped a woman and her four-year-old daughter in Kashmore.

Rafiq Malak has been arrested while his accomplices are at large.

The accused men dodged a woman from Karachi into getting her a job of Rs. 40000 in Kashmore. They met her at a hospital in Karachi, and took her to Kashmore where they detained her along with her daughter, and gang-raped her at Malak’s house.

The woman was later released, but the suspects did not let her daughter go, and told her to bring another woman they saw with her at the hospital in exchange for her daughter.

Despite their threat of killing the daughter, the woman courageously reached out to the Kashmore police. A raid was conducted at Malak’s residence, where three men including Rafique Malak were found.

Upon seeing the cops, the three men tried to flee by jumping over a wall. Rafique Malak injured himself and could not run, whike the other two succeeded in escaping.

The child was recovered and Rafique Malak admitted raping her as he was angry at her mother.

Marks of violence were evident on the child’s body. Both the woman and her daughter were taken to the

Taluka Hospital Kashmore. The child, due to her critical condition, was later shifted to a hospital in Larkana. A medical examination om Wednesday confirmed the gang-rape.

A case under multiple sections (including rape, wrongful confinement, cheating and dishonesty) of the Pakistan Penal Code has been filed against Malak on behalf of the State, at Kashmore police station.

The Kashmore police is making efforts to find the two escapees, while a court in Larkana has sent Malak into police custody for three days on a judicial remand.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail condemned the sickening incident and said that it will be ensured that the criminals get strictest punishment. He further said that he is trying that the child gets best medical treatment and post-trauma care.