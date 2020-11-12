PSL 2020 — Wasim Akram is not liking the bubble life

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram is not enjoying life in the bio-secure bubble set up by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the playoff matches of the Pakistan Super League 2020. “Life in a bubble is not much fun,” said Akram in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday. Sharing a gym mirror-fie, Akram said it was difficult to remain motivated but “it’s only yourself who actually can push.” The former skipper is the president of the Karachi Kings franchise and is isolating ahead of the final four matches of the Pakistan Super League. His team had qualified in the play offs and are scheduled to play Multan Sultans on Saturday. Staff Report