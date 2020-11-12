UBL secures GIDC payments collection mandate from SNGPL

Farooq A Khan, Group Head Corporate & Investment Banking UBL and Amer Tufail, Managing Director SNGPL along with senior executives of both organizations participated in the signing ceremony of an agreement to appoint UBL as the sole partner for GIDC payments collection. The agreement was signed at the SNGPL Head Office in Lahore. Under the agreement UBL will exclusively provide centralized liquidity management services to SNGPL with complete reporting to ensure efficient and accurate reconciliation of GIDC collections on behalf of SNGPL.