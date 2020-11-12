She Loves Tech 2020 inspires thousands in Pakistan through targeting women led tech startups

The first round of She Loves Tech Pakistan finale took place on 6th November 2020 with the support of HBL and UNDP. During the first round, seven finalist startups pitched their ideas in the presence of a strong group of judges. These finalists included The Red Code by Sara Khan, Live Natural by Areeba Zahra, Shama-e-Zindagi by Eesha Babar, Doch by Deedar Mengal, Rinder by Sarah Ashraf, AgriTech by Komal Memon, and Aagah Initiative by Haya Ansari.

The second round was held on 7th November 2020 where APRUS Technologies by Hira Irshad, ScaryAmmi by Ayesha Nasir, Nayab’sRogue by Sayeda Nayab, Mobiliti by Bisma Ejaz, HomeMediq by Saira Siddiqui, Technoknowledge by Romana Rafi, Alif by ArujKhaliq and Love for Data by Maira Ata presented their ideas for startup projects.