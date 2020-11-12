Nikkei ends at the fresh 29-year peak as vaccine hopes continue to rise

Japan’s Nikkei surged to close at a fresh 29-year high on Wednesday, as investors remained hopeful of a swift global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic on vaccine-related developments. The benchmark Nikkei share average closed 1.78% higher at 25,349.60, marking its highest closing level since June 1991. The index also extended gains to a seventh consecutive session, its longest rally since October 2019. The broader Topix gained 1.66% to 1,723.65, its highest level since Feb. 7. All but three of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange-traded higher. Along with optimism after U.S. drugmaker Pfizer said on Monday that its initial trial results showed that the experimental COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective, Japanese shares were supported by upbeat company earnings reports and receding U.S. political uncertainty, analysts said. U.S. stock futures edged higher in Asian trade, while upbeat company earnings also provided a tailwind to the market. Cyclical financials sectors outperformed as they benefited from an overnight jump in U.S. Treasury yields, with insurers and banks up 3.06% and 2.72%, respectively. Meanwhile, airlines ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines, which had soared around 17% each on Tuesday on the vaccine rally, lost steam and were last down 1.13% and 2.11%, respectively. Internet service provider DeNA was among the largest percentage gainers in the index, soaring more than 12% after it posted upbeat half-year earnings.