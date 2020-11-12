Daily Times

Iqra over the moon after receiving surprise gift from Yasir Hussain

* ‘Just came back to Lahore and look what I saw, my husband left this for with a note,’ she posted in the caption of the image

News Desk

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz could not stop from expressing her happiness after arriving in Lahore only to find her husband Yasir Hussain’s gift waiting for her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress uploaded a picture of a bottle on which a note was attached.

“I love you,” read the note.

Yasir Hussain had recently courted controversy when he went to Lahore and said that the city should be as clean as Karachi

