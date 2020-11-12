Sonya Hussyn’s advice for good health and happiness

Actor Sonya Hussyn thinks it is important to break away from our hustling routines once in a while and spend some alone time.

“Be alone, eat alone, sleep alone, and take yourself on dates alone,” she wrote on Instagram, advising her fans and followers that it’s important to understand and love your own self.

“Take the time to understand and love who you really are and celebrate yourself!”

She also congratulated the United States on electing Democrat Joe Biden as their next president in the US Elections 2020.

“By the way congratulations America! Kesa diya! [how was it!],” she wrote.

On the work front, she is gearing up for her upcoming project with music platform Sufiscore. She has been sharing pictures of herself dressed in a red outfit and traditional jewellery.

The details about the projects have not been revealed yet, but the teaser is scheduled to release soon.

In October, Hussyn also launched her YouTube channel to show fans what happens behind the camera.

In the first video that she uploaded on her channel, she discussed mental health issues with Sami Khan, her drama Saraab’s co-star. Director Mohsin Talat was also heard weighing in on the topic.