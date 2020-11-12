Mahira and other actors become part of first NASF festival

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has become member of the first National Amateur Short Film Festival (NASFF) to provide an opportunity to young film-makers nationwide.

According to details, the winners of the competition will be given scholarships in film schools across the world.

The festival will judge the potential of students to re-imagine the country. The finale of the competition will be held in April 2021.

The festival will judge the potential of students to re-imagine the country. The finale of the competition will be held in April 2021

The reason for initiating this festival is to spread a positive image of Pakistan.

Actors Humayun Saeed, Gulsher Khan, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Wahaj Ali, Zara Noor Abbas, Farhan Saeed and Ayub Khosa will also be the part of the festival.