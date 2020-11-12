Rupert Grint reveals his first child’s name in Instagram debut

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint introduced to the world his baby girl, Wednesday G Grint, as he joined Instagram on Tuesday. Sharing an adorable picture of himself holding Wednesday, the actor wrote, “Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.” Rupert Grint, best known for playing the role of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, and actor-girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed their first child in May. A representative had in May told People Magazine that the couple sought privacy at “this very special time.” “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time,” the representative had said.