Raisani the richest BA member with Rs 21bn assets

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disclosed details of the assets and liabilities of members of the Balochistan Assembly.

According to figures released by the Commission, MPA Jan Muhammad Jamali owns 40 acres of agricultural land, 60 tola gold, and a car worth Rs2.5 million. He has over Rs740 million in cash with bank deposits of Rs426,000.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, PTI parliamentary leader in the provincial legislature, owns 14,011 acres of agricultural land, a residential plot worth Rs3 million in Dera Murad Jamali, two houses worth Rs20 million in Quetta and Rs36 million worth of a house in Islamabad. He also has Rs36 million worth of two apartments and a villa worth Rs42 million in Dubai. The MPA disclosed 640 tola gold, four vehicles and Rs28.8 million in cash as inherited assets. He also has 6.3 million Dirham and 1.2 million rupees in cash besides owning Rs8.5 worth of furniture.

Rind also owns Rs25 million worth of agricultural commodities and Rs2 million worth of arms and ammunition. Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, former Balochistan chief minister, owns assets worth Rs21 billion, including agricultural land worth Rs19 million, a residential plot worth Rs1.796 billion and vehicles worth over Rs3.750 billion. He also has Rs513.8 million bank deposits and cattle worth Rs230 million. He owns Rs1.735 billion worth of properties in Malta.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday released details of assets owned by the members of the Punjab Assembly.

According to the ECP, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar owns assets worth over 84 million rupees. He possesses two luxury cars, four tractors, and 20 tolas gold. He does not have any business in Pakistan or abroad.

Aleem Khan owns assets worth over 1.5 billion rupees and he has a debt of Rs74 million. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi owns assets worth Rs220 million rupees. Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has assets worth Rs29.3million, according to the ECP. PTI lawmaker Ejaz Khan owns assets of only Rs2,74000 with no car and gold. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sajida Yousuf is the poorest lawmaker of the Punjab Assembly with only Rs217 in her bank account. Furthermore, she has never traveled abroad nor has a car or gold. Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif owns assets worth Rs 400 million.