CPEC to help Pakistan achieve its economic development goals

Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan is proud of its all-weather unique friendship and strategic partnership with China. He said that completion of CPEC would help Pakistan to achieve its economic and industrial goals. He said that present government is committed to take that exemplary relation to new heights. The Speaker said this while talking to Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong who called on him at Parliament House, on Wednesday.

While talking to the Ambassador, the Speaker said China and Pakistan have cherished vibrant, friendly relations spreading over decades. He said that those ties were based on regional development, mutual trust, trade and economic cooperation. He added that the cooperation between both countries was rapidly expanding. He said that Pakistan confidently counts on Chinese support at international and regional forums. He underlined the need for cementing parliamentary contacts for further cementing those ties. He asked the Ambassador to convey his good wishes to the Chairman of the Chinese National People’s Congress and to reiterate invitation already extended to him to visit Pakistan. The Speaker also wished good luck to the Ambassador Nong Rong on his ambassadorial assignment to Pakistan.

While discussing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Speaker said CPEC was a game changer not only for both the countries but also for the whole region. He said that it would significantly contribute in brining socio-economic development in Pakistan. He said that Parliament out rightly stands with the CPEC, therefore a series of seminars had been arranged to mobilize stakeholders, intelligentsia and other segments of society to increase effectiveness to the project. He invited Chinese Ambassador to attend a Seminar being organized by Parliamentary Committee on CPEC in Peshawar on 13th November.

Referring to the inauguration of the recently completed Rashakai Special Economic Zone project, the Speaker said that it will prove a milestone in the industrial development of the country. The Speaker informed that Prime Minister of Pakistan will inaugurate the Special Economic Zone on 21st November, 2020.

Ambassador Mr. Nong Kong said that relations between two countries were exceptional and gaining strength with the passage of time. He said that cooperation between China and Pakistan was clear depiction of the commitment of leadership of both the countries towards each other. The Ambassador said that completion of 1st phase of the CPEC would open new avenues of development for the people of the region. He informed that with the advent of 2nd Phase of the CPEC, socio-economic, industrialization, agriculture and scientific and technological sectors would be focused. He added that the completion of CPEC would change the destiny of the region and would unleash a new era of Pak-China relations.

Later, Chinese Ambassador called on Chairman Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Mr. Sher Ali Arbab. Discussion between them mainly focused the measures to enhance cooperation between two countries. It was agreed that the suggestions put forth by the Chinese government regarding areas under collaboration would be forwarded to the concerned forums. The Ambassador apprised the Chairman about the work on prioritized special economic zones in Pakistan.