Greater unity vital to liberate Kashmir: AJK president

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan while paying great homage to Colonel Khan Mohammad Khan known as Baba-e-Poonch has described him as a great soldier, a lawmaker, an educationist and a social reformer par excellence.

The state president was addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the death anniversary of Col Khan Mohammad Khan in Palandri town on Wednesday.

The public meeting was also addressed among others by the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Health Minister Dr Najib Naq, Law Minister Sardar Farooq Tahir, Member of AJK Legislative Assembly Sehrish Qamar, Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi, Members Kashmir Council Malik Pervez Akhtar Awan, Sardar Habib Khan Advocate, Sardar Hayat Khan of UK, former Speaker AJK Assembly Sardar Siab Khalid, and Sardar Yasir Mansha. Highlighting various aspects of his public and private life, AJK President said Col Khan was the one who had launched “a handful of flour scheme” to pool resources for the establishment of educational institutions for the children who later become leading army generals, scientists, educationists and politicians. “Thousands of young children who had studied at the late Khan’s Darul Aloom Taleemul Quran Pallandri was offering religious service at home and abroad,” he asserted and added we have not seen a personality of his stature in the last century,” Urging the people urged people to follow in the footsteps of Col Khan, who adopted ethical principles in life and set an example for others, President Khan said that late leader had sowed the seed of religious harmony which is now a strong tree and is providing a shade over this whole region. He said that the nation needs to once again inculcate the spirit of 1947 in order to liberate their enslaved brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir from the Indian shackles, and this war will have to be fought in mountains, valleys and rivers, and the day was not far off when the Kashmiri people would enjoy freedom and liberty.