Establishment of ‘Cyber Crime Control Wing’ a priority: Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday said the efforts to establish a “Cyber Crime Control Wing” to protect Ehsaas payments against cyber-attacks will be accelerated. “Cyber Crime Transparency is personally a priority for me; a multipronged effort is underway to ensure fast-tracked action in this regard”, Dr. Nishtar shared while chairing the 43rdboard meeting of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which is one of the 34 implementing agencies of Ehsaas, held here. The board deliberated upon an extensive 19-item agenda including expansion of Ehsaas Nashonuma, opening of mobile wallets for Ehsaas One Woman One Account initiative, establishment of Cyber Crime Control Wing, agreement with NADRA to ensure easy payments to next of kins under Ehsaas Kafaalat, constitution of steering committees for Ehsaas Nashonuma and Ehsaas Taleemi-Wazaef and accident insurance coverage for monitoring teams of Ehsaas Talemi-Wazaef. A vibrant discussion took place, deep dive analysis was carried out and many important decisions were taken in the meeting. The board approved the expansion of Ehsaas Nashonuma program from currently 09 to 12 districts to enhance its outreach.