Time for PM to take another U-turn: Hashmi

Time has come for the prime minister to take another U-turn, said senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi while commenting on the army inquiry report of Karachi incident.

Talking to reporters at his residence here, Hashmi said that earlier Prime Minister had outrightly denied the happening of any such incident and now he is appreciating army chief over removal of relevant army officers from their current assignments.

Hashmi appreciated army chief for initiating the inquiry. “Pakistan Army has practiced justice, for the first time army chief has constituted a committee on the demand of an opposition party and unmasked the face of federal government,” he said. He condemned the alleged kidnapping of Inspector General of Police Sindh and forcibly breaking the lock of Maryam Nawaz’s room. “This was such a shameful act, as intrusion into someone’s privacy is against morality but the sitting prime minister termed it a drama,” he said.

Hashmi termed Imran Khan a ‘security risk’ and ‘incompetent’ for the seat of prime minister. He further claimed that army is backing him while he is creating a bad name for the prestigious institution. He said that Imran Khan had called opposition leaders as ‘Indian agents’ and today government ministers are demanding action against opposition leaders and Sindh Police. He welcomed inquiry report of Pakistan Army and termed it a good step towards right direction.