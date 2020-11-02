Israeli businessmen welcomed with kosher food, Hebrew signs as they land in Dubai

DUBAI: If you had asked Israeli businessman Yehonatan Ben Hamozeg earlier this year where he´d be pitching his palm tree saving technology in October, there was no chance he would have said the United Arab Emirates.

But after a surprise US-backed normalisation agreement between the UAE and Israel, the soft-spoken, grey-haired entrepreneur found himself doing just that in a Dubai hotel last week.

Ben Hamozeg is the founder and chief executive of Agrint, a company that uses seismic sensors to detect insects that eat – and destroy – palm trees from the inside.

He was one of the 13 business leaders who joined a four-day trip to the UAE organised by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), a venture capitalist firm.

Before normalisation, there had been discreet links between the Gulf nation and Israel´s flourishing high-tech sector.

But after the deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election on Tuesday, those links have come to the surface and are poised to expand.

“We´re learning, we´re opening our eyes, friendships and personal ties are being formed,” said JVP founder Erel Margalit, who led the Israeli delegation.

Charismatic and gregarious, Margalit is one of Israel´s top venture capitalists, having backed more than 150 technology start-ups.

He insisted the UAE´s potential for Israel´s economy is vast, both in terms of direct partnerships in the financial, tech and food sectors, but also as a portal to Arab markets still cut off from the Jewish state.

“Israel can now work with the region rather than being closed to it. For us, it´s a huge opportunity,” he said. “We want to use this breakthrough to start a new chapter in the region.”

´Out of the shadows´

With the shroud of secrecy over UAE-Israeli business ties lifted, the delegation, counting several Israeli and foreign reporters, arrived in Dubai by private jet and was welcomed with kosher food and Hebrew signs.

A Palestinian businessman from east Jerusalem, a former Mossad spymaster turned businessman, and a desert crop expert – three men who worked with the UAE for years – travelled alongside the 13 CEOs, and were key players in setting up the meetings.

The group was mixed openly with Emirati business leaders and government officials at a posh hotel in Dubai´s financial district and across the city.

Alongside networking events – some complicated by coronavirus restrictions – the delegates held private meetings with potential partners, with sight-seeing sprinkled between events.

Mohamad Mandeel, chief operating officer of Abu Dhabi´s Royal Strategic Partners, cited a high-protein chickpea powder made by Israeli firm InnovoPro to illustrate the potential for regional cooperation.

“If I bring a Dutch company and tell them hummus, they´d say – what the hell is this,” Mandeel, who wore the traditional white Emirati robe, said using the Arabic word for chickpeas.