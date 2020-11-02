Money laundering case: Court to indict Shehbaz, Hamza on Nov 11

An accountability court today (Monday) has decided to indict PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz and other members of his family on November 11 in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

According to details, Shehbaz Sharif and his son were brought to the accountability court in an armoured personnel carrier (APC) as it resumed hearing.

During the hearing, the accountability judge expressed displeasure over people crowding the courtroom and observed that only limited persons would be allowed inside the court. He called a short recess.

Resuming the hearing later, the court provided copies of approvers’ statements to Shehbaz, Hamza and other accused. The court adjourned the case until November 11 when the judge ruled, the court will frame charges against all accused.

On the other hand, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also arrived at the court and met Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz.

On September 28, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) tam arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after his bail plea was rejected by Lahore High Court (LHC).