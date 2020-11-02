American Idol star Nikki McKibbin dies at 42

American singer-songwriter Nikki McKibbin, best known for her third-place finish on the inaugural season of American Idol, passed away at the age of 42 after suffering from aneurysm.

McKibbin’s death was confirmed by her husband, Craig Sadler, who said on Facebook that she was taken off life support early Sunday morning, four days after she experienced complications from a brain aneurysm.

“She would already be gone, but she’s an organ donor and has been kept on life support to make that possible. That shouldn’t be a surprise to us. Even in the end, she is still giving,” he went on to say.

McKibbin appeared on American Idol in 2002, when the show started and became an instant hit.

A 23-year-old from Grand Prairie, Texas, McKibbin impressed the judges with soulful performances of songs by Janis Joplin, Stevie Nicks and a stirring cover of Alanna Myles’ song “Black Velvet.” McKibbin finished third on the show that year, behind Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson, who won the competition.

Gracious in defeat, McKibbin tearfully hugged her fellow contestants when she was voted out in 2002.

“What an incredible journey this has been,” McKibbin said before leaving the stage. “Just to know that so many people support me and enjoy what I do means more than anything in the world.?

A spokeswoman for American Idol, in a statement, said, “Nikki McKibbin was an incredible talent and we are deeply saddened by the news of her passing. She was part of our ‘American Idol’ family and will be truly missed.”