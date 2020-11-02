Mobile market sealed in Karachi over SOPs violation

The local administration has sealed a mobile market in Karachi over violation of the government-devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Central and local administration with the help of district police sealed the mobile market in Karachi’s Sakhi Hassan area after several complaints of violation lodged by local people.

Sindh on Sunday witnessed a massive spike in COVID-19 infections after it recorded 480 fresh virus cases, including 367 from Karachi, within the past 24 hours.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a statement, said, “We have performed 11,313 cases during the day, which resulted in 480 people testing positive for the virus.”

He said that 110 patients had recovered from the deadly infection during the past 24 hours while four people lost their battle against it.

Giving detail of the overall COVID-19 situation in the province, Murad Ali Shah said that 146,331 virus cases have been reported in the province so far of which 2,631 succumbed to the infection.