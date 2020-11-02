GB CEC dismisses criticism over PM Imran Khan’s address to public gathering

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan on Monday dismissed criticism over PM Imran Khan attending a public gathering in the northern region ahead of elections.

Speaking to media, he said the premier participated at the independence day celebrations. “It was not a political gathering,” he asserted, stressing that action would be taken against violation of election rules.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman has criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for addressing a political rally in Gilgit-Baltistan, saying that the premier had violated the code of conduct.

In a statement, the PPP Senator said, “The Prime Minister and federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur are running a political campaign illegally in the region, which is a clear violation of the code of conduct of the elections and a pre-polling rigging.”

Sherry Rehman further said that PTI federal minister was announcing developing projects and conducting corner meetings, which was not allowed after the announcement of the election schedule.

The Senator demanded the Chief Election Commissioner take notice of the violations of election rules and code of conduct by the premier and ministers of the federal government.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) also wrote a letter of complaint to the Chief Election Commission (CEC) GB on an alleged violation of the code of conduct by the Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and GB Ali Amin Gandapur.