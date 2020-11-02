Maya remembers her father on fourth death anniversary

Maya Ali remembered her father on his fourth death anniversary and shared a heartfelt note, saying “You’re in my prayers, in my thoughts.”

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actress shared a throwback photo of her father and wrote, “It’s been four years since you left us. People say time is a great healer but the reality is not the same always. I miss you baba jan on every small moment, with each passing day, whenever there is an up and down.”

‘I have always said this, and I am still saying and I always will, please spend as much time as possible with your parents’

She further said, “You’re in my prayers, in my thoughts and you always will be.”

“I have always said this, and I am still saying and I always will, please spend as much time as possible with your parents. Once they are gone they won’t come back,” Maya advised her fans.

She also asked fans to remember her father in their prayers.