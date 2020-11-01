OGRA increases the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs. 114: Notification

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification to increase the price of LPG from November 1. According to the notification issued in this regard, OGRA has increased the price of LPG by Rs 9.66 per kg.

In addition, OGRA has increased the price of domestic LPG cylinder by Rs. 114, after which the price of 11.8 kg domestic cylinder has gone up to Rs. 1530. According to the notification, the increase in LPG domestic cylinder prices will be effective from November 1.

Earlier, the federal government also announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products. According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the price of petrol has been fixed at Rs 102.40 per liter after a reduction of Rs 57 paise.

According to the announcement, the price of high-speed diesel has been reduced by 84 paise while the current prices of kerosene and light diesel oil will remain the same. According to the announcement, the new prices will be applicable from 12 noon tonight.

It may be recalled that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had today recommended a reduction in the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 2 per liter from November 1.