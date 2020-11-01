Famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan

The popular Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir, who is known for his gigantic sized portions of Middle Eastern Foods worldwide, has arrived in Pakistan on Saturday.

With over 476,000 followers on Twitter and a whopping 17.2million followers on Instagram, Burak has now become a global sensation.

Upon his arrival in Pakistan, the celebrated chef said that both countries share an extraordinary harmony when it comes to cultures and food and he has traveled all the way from his country to experience what Pakistan actually looks like in reality.

On the other hand, Burak’s fans on Twitter are over the moon as they welcome their favourite chef to Pakistan.

Earlier, Burak in a video message on social media had said that he would visit Pakistan this month. Sharing his plans, the renowned chef had said that he wanted to come to Pakistan and meet the people himself. The chef went viral on social media after one of his videos, where he was making a giant-sized kebab, was reposted by 9GAG. The 26-year-old Turkey-based chef relishes cooking large-sized meals on camera.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Burak said that he was happy to visit the country and thanked Pakistanis for their messages and support for the recent earthquake in Turkey’s Izmir.

The two countries have always cherished excellent relations, he noted. He said that this time he will return after a short trip due to the earthquake but promised to visit different cities including Lahore and Karachi when he visits Pakistan next time.

“I will start learning to cook more Pakistani food, Today I will go to the shelter home and will cook Pakistani food there,” he said while sharing his plans for the day.

Expressing his fondness for the Pakistani people, he said: “Pakistanis are our brothers first, then customers.”

“We love Kashmir,” the Turkish chef said, adding that he has especially come to Pakistan to eat Kashmiri food.