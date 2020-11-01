Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli are ‘very distraught’ as Lori begins prison sentence

Full House star Lori Loughlin reported to prison on Oct. 30 for her role in the college admissions scandal, and her daughters are hurting, according to E! News insiders.

Lori pled guilty in May to conspiracy charges stemming from the fraudulent admission of her two children, Olivia Jade, 21, and Bella Giannulli, 22, to the University of Southern California. Olivia Jade and Bella were purported to be athletic recruits for the school’s rowing team, when in reality they had never participated in the sport.

In August, Lori was sentenced to two months in a Northern California prison. Lori’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Guannulli, also pled guilty to charges, and will serve five months when his wife returns home in order not to leave their children, who are social media influencers, alone.

“The girls were there saying their goodbyes before Lori headed off. It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset. Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it’s still devastating to see their mom go,” a source shares. “Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it. They are grateful it is for only two months but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year.”

Lori is also uneasy about starting her time behind bars.

The insider tells E! News, “Lori was upset but is putting on a brave face for the family. She’s trying to be strong. She’s ready to get in and out and close the door on this chapter.”

“She said goodbye to Mossimo and was accompanied by her lawyer to prison,” a second source explains. “She was very nervous but she wanted to go first and get it over with. It’s been hanging over her head for so long. She is hopeful that she can be home for the holidays and put this behind her.”

Olivia Jade and Bella have not spoken out about their parents’ legal battle. Olivia Jade, a once-popular YouTuber, briefly returned to the video platform in 2019. However, she only posted two videos following the scandal.

“A part of me is like, should I come back to YouTube right now, ’cause it’s been so long and I actually really, really miss it,” she said in her first video back. “Like, I genuinely miss filming. I feel like a huge part of me is just not the same because this is something that I’m really passionate about, it’s something I really like to do. But I also didn’t know, I debated for like, seven or eight months, like, well if I can’t talk about it, is there a point in coming back, and not being able to say anything? I want to come back because I want to come back.”

Though they’ve stayed quiet on the scandal, the sisters posted pics in May for Lori’s birthday on their still-active Instagram pages.

“You are the most special person to me,” Olivia Jade wrote of her mom on Instagram. “I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom.”

Bella wrote in her own post, “The strength mothers’ have is unparalleled, I think they might be the closest thing we have to superheroes. Happy Mother’s Day Mama, I love you. I’m so proud to be your daughter today & everyday.”