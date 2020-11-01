Mehwish recites Naat Sharif on eve of Eid-e-Milad

Popular actress and recepient of Sitara-e-Imtiaz Mehwish Hayat has recited Naat Sharif to pay homage to Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote: “On the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad ul Nabi,sharing a naat in honour of our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

‘Palms up together, The greatest Jihad is to battle your own soul,to fight the evil within yourself #EidMiladUnNabi,’ the actress wrote

I pray that we are able to embody his teachings to the best of our abilities.Palms up together “The greatest Jihad is to battle your own soul,to fight the evil within yourself”

#EidMiladUnNabi,”.