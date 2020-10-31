Commissioner Lahore pays surprise visist to Lal Pul Sahulat Bazaar

Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman on Saturday paid surprise visit to the Lal Pul Sahulat Bazaar and expressed satisfaction on the arrangements.

During his visit, he has inspected different sections of the bazaar including medical camp, fruit and vegetable stalls as well as checked the quality and availability of flour, sugar and pulses.

Commissioner Lahore expressed satisfaction over the quality and abundant availability of eateble items. He said that Lahore’s 31 Sahulat bazaars are a great relief for the citizens and people should take advantage.

Meanwhile citizens have shown gratification over the low prices and quality of food commodities in the bazaar.

Zulfiqar Ghumman said that Lal Pul Bazaar is a market for middle class and it is a very good initiative of the government.

On the occasion, he has revealed that a proposal for the expansion of Sahulat Bazaars is under consideration because citizens have shown keen interest and appricated government for this project.

At the end, he has directed officials to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.