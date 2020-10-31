Saudi man rams car into Makkah’s Grand Mosque

A speeding car driven by a Saudi citizen rammed into the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Friday evening.

Videos posted on social media shows the car plowing through plastic barricades in the outer courtyard of the mosque, before driving straight into one of the large doors.

UPDATE | A Hyundai car, beige colored, collided at Door 89 of Masjid Al Haram at 10:25 pm And the driver was arrested inside the expansion of King Fahad No one was hurt, Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/C4TX6cvODs — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) October 30, 2020

Reports suggest that the car was driven at high speed on a road surrounding the southern square of the Grand Mosque. This incident is reported to have taken place at 10.25 PM Saudi time.

The authorities have confirmed that fortunately there were no casualties. It added that the driver of the car was in an unusual condition.

Saudi investigators said the driver of the car was a Saudi citizen who was “in an abnormal condition.” The Grand Mosque is being operated normally with no closure.