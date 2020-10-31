Chris Gayle becomes first player to hit 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has become the first player ever in the history of cricket to smash 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket.

Chis Gayle missed another Twenty20 century when he was dismissed for 99 runs as Kings XI Punjab posted an imposing total of 185 runs on the board during the Indian Premier League.

The heroics for Kings XI Punjab were not enough to stop Steve Smith guide Rajasthan Royals to a seven-wicket win.

Gayle has been in tremendous form this season after making a delayed entry into the competition. Ever since his entry Kings XI Punjab have been a completely different side as the ‘Universe Boss’ has powered the team to five consecutive win, which has catapulted the team from the bottom of the table to becoming a strong contender for a place in the play-offs.

“Getting out on 99 is unfortunate. These things will happen but it was a good ball; still feeling good. To be honest, it is all about the mental aspect of my game and that is what keeps me going. I am enjoying the cricket the same way. I would love to have the IPL trophy under my belt,” Gayle said after his innings.

“The hard work and the dedication over the years have paid off. To the guys, who I promised to get a century, I missed out today but in my mind, it is a century.”